Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.