Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $324.74

Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 324.74 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 311.11 ($4.06), with a volume of 18300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of £180.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.83.

Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) Company Profile (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

