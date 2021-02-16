Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the January 14th total of 581,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,925,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TRNX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Taronis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

