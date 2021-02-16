Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 42.9% in January

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TANH opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Get Tantech alerts:

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.