Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,086 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. 123,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.