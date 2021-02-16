Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 496 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $31,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.78. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $237.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

