TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.87

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.87 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 27131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.10.

TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,782.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.