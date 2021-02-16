T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $163.95. 6,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,283. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

