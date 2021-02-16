Synopsys (SNPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $292.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.34 and its 200 day moving average is $231.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $293.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.