Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,338 shares of company stock worth $3,591,593 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $4.18 on Monday, reaching $130.10. 34,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,590. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

