Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $2.20 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Synacor in a research report on Friday.

SYNC opened at $2.17 on Friday. Synacor has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synacor by 41.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synacor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synacor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

