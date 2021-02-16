Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $2.20 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Synacor in a research report on Friday.
SYNC opened at $2.17 on Friday. Synacor has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.
About Synacor
Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.
