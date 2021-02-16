Swiss National Bank Sells 8,300 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $125,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288,536 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Insiders sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

