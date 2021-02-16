Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,786 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Palo Alto Networks worth $145,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,452,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $395.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.73 and a 200-day moving average of $291.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

