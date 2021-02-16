Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Johnson Controls International worth $130,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

