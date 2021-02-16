Swiss National Bank Has $150.74 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $150,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 140.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

