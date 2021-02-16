Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $138,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

