Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the January 14th total of 990,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SLGG opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

