SunPower (SPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.62 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

