SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 39.6% in January

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.33.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

