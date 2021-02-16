Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.85.

Shares of SLF opened at C$62.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.84. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. Insiders sold a total of 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

