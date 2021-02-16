Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 290,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.56% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMLP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period.

SMLP stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMLP shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

