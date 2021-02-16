Summit Insights Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Hold

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

