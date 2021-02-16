Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 79,892 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,892 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $162,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 37,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 856.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $278.67 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.