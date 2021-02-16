Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 798,873 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $155,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

