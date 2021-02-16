Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,849 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $185,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.99.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

