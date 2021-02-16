Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $210,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.36. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

