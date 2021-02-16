Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 375,556 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Uber Technologies worth $168,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $217,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $281,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

