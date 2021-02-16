Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.22

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 18393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

