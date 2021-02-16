Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,379 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

