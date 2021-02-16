Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 688 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

