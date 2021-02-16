Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,633 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

