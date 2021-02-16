Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

