Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

