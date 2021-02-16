Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.