Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,716,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,912,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

