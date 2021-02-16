Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

