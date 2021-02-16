Strid Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strid Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

EL traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.00. 4,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $291.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,010,912 shares of company stock worth $490,745,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

