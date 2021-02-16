Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.50

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 10261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.