Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $59.93 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $78,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,625,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,297. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

