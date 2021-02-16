Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 1,318 call options.

BLOK traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 90,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,655. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the last quarter.

