Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to $0.50

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

