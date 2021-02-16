Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.