Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SF traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.46. 18,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

