Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

STC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. 9,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,228. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 264,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

