stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $1,764.13 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,764.13 or 0.03603665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $249.72 million and approximately $614,240.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00264377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00074096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00086152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00414329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 141,554 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

