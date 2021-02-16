STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. STERIS posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50. STERIS has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

