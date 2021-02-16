State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,575 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

