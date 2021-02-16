State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,905 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Americold Realty Trust worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of COLD opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

