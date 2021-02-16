State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,197 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

