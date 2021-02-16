State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Best Buy worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,013.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 468,861 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $38,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 307,087 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

